Speculation On Jeff Hardy Injuring Himself At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Jeff may have suffered a knee injury at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he slid off the top rope. Meltzer said:

“I think Jeff might have hurt his knee because right before, right before the spot where he fell off the ropes, I thought that. I thought that he had hurt his knee, then he climbed the ropes right afterward and just fell off the ropes and that was it. And then he laid on the ground, for a long period of time. And then he came back, and he did the finish. He was limping a little bit on the finish when he did the move where he jumps off mats back and everything like that and then the finish ended up being A Twist of Fate by Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy and then The Red Rum by Hook. Ethan Page took all those moves and Ethan Page submitted and I thought the match went too long. But I mean, aside from Jeff falling off the ropes, it was a decent match, some people thought it was even a good match, but it was, it was fine. The crowd wasn't super hot for a lot of it. I mean Hook got cheered. Jeff Hardy got cheered a lot. The Hardys, when they came out to the music, cheered a lot. And you know, that was pretty much it. I don't know what happened with Jeff other than the knee injury apparently or something, whether it was just a short-term thing or what. But the falling off the ribs was pretty blatant and kind of scary in a way, just like tumbled right down and he just laid on his back for a long time,"

Watch what happened below: