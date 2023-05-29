Tony Khan Reveals He Has Spoken With Goldberg

Goldberg to AEW?

During the AEW Double Or Nothing post-show media scrum on Sunday, Tony Khan was directly asked about free agent Goldberg joining AEW and wrestling his retirement match at All In.

Khan revealed he has spoken with Goldberg when his WWE contract expired, but he has spoken to Goldberg many times in the past due to football.

Goldberg has been keen to end his in-ring career with one more match. The WWE Hall of Famer has revealed recently Vince McMahon had promised him such however nothing has yet materialized with the company and they have yet to offer him a new deal. Goldberg has told many media outlets he is happy to end his career outside of WWE.