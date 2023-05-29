WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

CM Punk Promotes AEW Collision On His Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2023

CM Punk Promotes AEW Collision On His Social Media

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has long been rumored to be involved in the launch of the upcoming AEW Collision brand on June 17 and despite a few hiccups along the way Punk has now seemingly confirmed his involvement.

On Sunday Punk posted a photo of the AEW Collision poster on his Instagram account. However all the faces on the poster had photoshopped images of Danhausen and he tagged other AEW stars such as Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Malakai Black, Julia Hart, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. These names are all expected to feature heavily on the brand.

MJF Wins Pillars 4-Way Main Event At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

MJF has retained the AEW World Champion. The champ defeated Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara in the main event of this Sunday's A [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2023 03:26AM


Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82205/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer