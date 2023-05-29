CM Punk Promotes AEW Collision On His Social Media

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has long been rumored to be involved in the launch of the upcoming AEW Collision brand on June 17 and despite a few hiccups along the way Punk has now seemingly confirmed his involvement.

On Sunday Punk posted a photo of the AEW Collision poster on his Instagram account. However all the faces on the poster had photoshopped images of Danhausen and he tagged other AEW stars such as Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Malakai Black, Julia Hart, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. These names are all expected to feature heavily on the brand.