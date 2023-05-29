WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konosuke Takeshita Helps Blackpool Combat Club To Defeat The Elite At AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2023

The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page) in an Anarchy in the Arena match featured in the final main event of AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

The match was total mayhem with lots of scary spots including one of the referees getting busted open! Everyone started brawling everywhere using multiple weapons.

Toward the end of the bout, Page and Omega hit a series of moves to Yuta. Don Callis handed Yuta the screwdriver to use. Callis then got in the ring. Konosuke Takeshita then appeared to deliver a knee strike to Omega leading to Yuta pinning for the victory.

BCC didn't fully acknowledge Takeshita after the match.

Callis strangled Omega with his belt to end the broadcast!

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

