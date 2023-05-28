WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

MJF Wins Pillars 4-Way Main Event At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

MJF Wins Pillars 4-Way Main Event At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

MJF has retained the AEW World Champion.

The champ defeated Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara in the main event of this Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was back and forth with many near pinfalls as you would expect. MJF picked up the victory after pinning Allin with a headlock takeover.

MJF has held the title since defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. 

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS    The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing #dynamite #results #mjf #darby allin #sammy guevara #jungle boy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82203/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer