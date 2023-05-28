MJF Wins Pillars 4-Way Main Event At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

MJF has retained the AEW World Champion.

The champ defeated Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara in the main event of this Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was back and forth with many near pinfalls as you would expect. MJF picked up the victory after pinning Allin with a headlock takeover.

MJF has held the title since defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022.