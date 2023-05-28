Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Announce Pregnancy During AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announced they are having a baby at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

During his entrance, Guevara used his former sign gimmick to reveal the big news. Melo has not wrestled since early March.

It will be the couple's first child.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the very best!