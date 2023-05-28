WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Announce Pregnancy During AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Announce Pregnancy During AEW Double or Nothing 2023

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announced they are having a baby at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

During his entrance, Guevara used his former sign gimmick to reveal the big news. Melo has not wrestled since early March. 

It will be the couple's first child.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the very best!

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS    The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM

 


Tags: #aew #double or nothing #dynamite #results #sammy guevara #tay melo

