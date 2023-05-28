New TBS Champion Crowned At AEW Double or Nothing 2023

During Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view, Jade Cargill successfully defended the TBS title against Taya Valkyrie. Cargill went 60-0 in her career.
Events after the match however took a shocking turn. Smart Mark Sterling said Jade would defend the title against anybody at any time and then Kris Statlander made her surprise return from injury to accept the challenge to the surprise of everybody!
Jade missed a pump kick and Kris got the upper hand. Statlander managed to avoid Jaded and then went in for the pinfall victory with a piledriver to win the TBS title shattering the perfect record of Cargill.
Cargill's title reign ended at 508 days. She was the belt's only champion since winning it in a tournament final over Ruby Soho on January 5, 2022.
MAMA's HOME!!!! KRIS STATLANDER HAS FINALLY COME BACK!!
#AndNEW!!!
The NEW TBS Champion is @callmekrisstat!
AND NEW 🏆
Kris Statlander makes her return and ends Jade Cargill's undefeated streak to become TBS Champion
