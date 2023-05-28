The House of Black Retain Trios Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

The House of Black had their open challenge answered by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, defending their Trios Titles.
Prior to the match, Caster delivered a freestyle rap and said Buddy Matthews is getting cucked by a “kid named Dominik.” The match was fought under “house rules.” It started as a normal tag match but then the fight spilled to the outside of the ring.
Malakai Black got the pinfall on Billy Gunn after a roundhouse kick.
The #HouseOfBlack still in control in this #AEW World trios title match! @malakaiblxck | @SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/gFyRGG8iWf
⚡ AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com