The House of Black Retain Trios Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

The House of Black had their open challenge answered by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, defending their Trios Titles.

Prior to the match, Caster delivered a freestyle rap and said Buddy Matthews is getting cucked by a “kid named Dominik.” The match was fought under “house rules.” It started as a normal tag match but then the fight spilled to the outside of the ring.

Malakai Black got the pinfall on Billy Gunn after a roundhouse kick.

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

