Toni Storm Wins Women’s Title AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Jamie Hayter lost the AEW Women's Championship due to interference from the Outcasts at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

Storm defeated Hayter after The Outcasts attacked Hayter who had already been hurt backstage. Hayter did her best to hold up throughout the match and Hikaru Shida even came out to help, but the numbers advantage led to Storm hitting Storm Zero for the victory.

The win marks Storm’s second run with the championship.