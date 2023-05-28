Toni Storm Wins Women’s Title AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Jamie Hayter lost the AEW Women's Championship due to interference from the Outcasts at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.
Storm defeated Hayter after The Outcasts attacked Hayter who had already been hurt backstage. Hayter did her best to hold up throughout the match and Hikaru Shida even came out to help, but the numbers advantage led to Storm hitting Storm Zero for the victory.
The win marks Storm’s second run with the championship.
AND NEW 🏆— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 29, 2023
Toni Storm defeats Jamie Hayter to become @AEW Women’s World Champion#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/36xD6sEHE6
⚡ AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM
