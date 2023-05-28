WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole Defeates Chris Jericho In Unsanctioned Match At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Adam Cole was victorious in the Unsanctioned Match over Chris Jericho at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 on Sunday.

Cole defeated Jericho after the referee stopped the match when Jericho was unable to defend himself from shots by Jericho, an ending which frustrated many!

The match featured Britt Baker nailing Jericho with a kendo stick and Saraya tried to get involved but was attacked by Baker. 

AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing #dynamite #results #adam cole #chris jericho

