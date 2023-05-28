Adam Cole Defeates Chris Jericho In Unsanctioned Match At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Adam Cole was victorious in the Unsanctioned Match over Chris Jericho at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 on Sunday.
Cole defeated Jericho after the referee stopped the match when Jericho was unable to defend himself from shots by Jericho, an ending which frustrated many!
The match featured Britt Baker nailing Jericho with a kendo stick and Saraya tried to get involved but was attacked by Baker.
#SABU didn't waste any time getting involved in this unsanctioned match!
Well timed by @AdamColePro!
.@RealBrittBaker came to dish out some unsanctioned violence!
Chain match in the middle of this #UnsanctionedMatch
