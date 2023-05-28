Orange Cassidy Retains International Title In Blackjack Battle Royal At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Orange Cassidy had retained the International Title at AEW Double Or Nothing. Cassidy won the battle royal against 20 other men, last eliminating Swerve Strickland.
The match also featured, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Komander, Kip Sabian, Chuck Taylor, The Blade, The Butcher, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Trent Beretta, Keith Lee, Rey Fénix, Juice Robinson, Jay White, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Dustin Rhodes, Big Bill, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
