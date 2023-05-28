Martha Hart And Tony Khan Kickoff Owen Hart Cup Opening Ceremony At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

During AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Buy-In, Renee Paquette welcomed Dr. Martha Hart and AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, who launched the opening ceremony for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.
The tourney kicks off during AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 weekend and continues at the Calgary Stampede in July!
Participants for the tournament have yet to be announced.
Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN to announce that the #OwenHart Foundation Cup Tournament kicks off in Canada during #ForbiddenDoor Weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ojk7Vm1Z0J— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2023
⚡ AEW Double Or Nothing Results (5/28/2023) - Las Vegas, NV.
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2023 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:07PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com