Martha Hart And Tony Khan Kickoff Owen Hart Cup Opening Ceremony At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

During AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Buy-In, Renee Paquette welcomed Dr. Martha Hart and AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, who launched the opening ceremony for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.

The tourney kicks off during AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 weekend and continues at the Calgary Stampede in July!

Participants for the tournament have yet to be announced.