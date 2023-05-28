Legendary British All-Star Wrestling Promoter Brian Dixon Passed Away

Brian Dixon, the founder of All-Star Wrestling, the oldest pro wrestling promotion in the UK passed away on May 28. ASW was founded by Brian Dixon in 1970, during the golden era of British wrestling.

PROGRESS Wrestling wrote: "Last night, the world of wrestling lost one of its best and longest-reigning promoters, Brian Dixon. The founder of All Star Wrestling, the oldest promotion in the UK, which launched the careers of many British wrestlers. Thoughts go out to Brian’s family & friends."

British pro wrestling legend William Regal said on social media: "I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of British Promotor Brian Dixon. Without Brian, from Nov ‘86 saying “I’ll put you against someone better than you every night” and many other major things he taught and helped me with, I wouldn’t have had this charmed life. Rest well old rogue."

Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) commented on the sad news: "Sad to wake up to the news that UK promoter Brian Dixon has passed away. I remember how excited I was to be hired by Brian in early ‘06, only for me to reward him with the worst match in the history of professional wrestling."Thankfully, he stuck with me and the reps I got on the All Star Wrestling circuit gave me the springboard to get noticed by WWE and further my career in the US. Brian always conducted business as a professional, which was almost unheard of in that era of the UK scene. One of the biggest contributors to UK wrestling in history and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you Brian."

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Dixon's friends and family.