NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 30 Winner Crowned

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has crowned the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament.

Master Wato defeated Titan to win the tournament. His win is the first time he has ever won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament and as such earned a shot at Hiromu Takahashi’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

After his victory in the finals, Wato was confronted by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. The date for the title defense has yet to be confirmed, but Dominion on Sunday, June 4 seems the event for the big match.