Tony Khan Tells Fans They "Definitely Won't Want To Miss" AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

Tony Khan has told All Elite Wrestling fans they won't want to miss tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Ahead of tonight's event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media and told fans that the show this evening is one they "definitely won't want to miss."

"This is one of my favorite weekends in wrestling, AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas," Khan wrote via his official Twitter page. "Some of the best matches in all of wrestling have happened at this great event over the past 4 years!"

Khan added, "You definitely won't want to miss the fifth edition of Double Or Nothing [on] Sunday May 28!"

Source: twitter.com
