Adam Cole Reveals Sabu's Recent AEW Appearance Was A Last Minute Decision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

ECW legend Sabu made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite when he was introduced by Adam Cole as the enforcer for the unsanctioned bout between Cole and Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing. 

His appearance was according to Cole a very last-minute decision:

“Oh my god, how incredible. Listen, I think over time, and this is pretty wild to think about, but when I was younger watching ECW, Sabu was one of my absolute favorites. It’s so weird to think as time goes on, because again Sabu was a student of the game, to think that I had his respect enough for him to help me with the J.A.S is pretty damn cool. It was absolutely a last minute decision. It’s great to have Roderick Strong there, but again, this match Sunday is Unsanctioned and we know that the J.A.S is going to be involved, so I took a shot in the dark. I talked to a friend of a friend, and reached out to Sabu. There’s nobody crazier or more prepared for an Unsanctioned match then Sabu. It all came together last minute man,” said Cole.

