Jeff Jarrett Comments On NXT Running Against AEW Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas, Jeff Jarrett was asked about NXT running against AEW tonight on pay-per-view. Jarrett who serves as the AEW Director of Business Development said:

“At the end of the day, the longevity of my business, I found out real early in my career, and to this day, I compete against myself. That is my number one mindset. I want to be better than I was yesterday. If you compete against yourself day in and day out, that’s the real barometer. You cannot control anything outside of that. You may think you can, you may think you can compete against other talent or other companies or other matches, at the end of the day, the only thing that you can really control, your destiny, is competing against yourself, and that’s what I do day in and day out,” he said.

Final Card For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the final [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 01:42PM


Tags: #aew #nxt #jeff jarrett #double or nothing

