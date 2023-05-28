WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is the final announced card for tonight:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)
Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title
The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Keith Lee vs. Bandido vs. Dralistico vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian vs. Jay White vs. Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Big Bill vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Nese vs. Ari Daivari vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title
Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Open House Rules Match for the AEW World Trios Titles
TBA vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Unsanctioned Match
Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole
Special Guest Ringside Enforcer in Cole’s corner: Sabu.

The Buy-In Pre-show
The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page
If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Page’s contract.


