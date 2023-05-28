WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

WWE NXT Battleground will broadcast live tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Below is the final announced card:

WWE NXT Championship 
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Vacant WWE NXT Women's Championship
Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Heritage Cup Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat 
Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship 
Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

Last Man Standing
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

