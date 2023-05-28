Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground will broadcast live tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Below is the final announced card:
WWE NXT Championship
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker
Vacant WWE NXT Women's Championship
Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria
NXT Heritage Cup Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee
NXT North American Championship Triple Threat
Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
Last Man Standing
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak
