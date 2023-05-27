The Bloodline Implodes In Saudi Arabia In Epic WWE Night of Champions 2023 Main Event

The Bloodline has imploded in Saudi Arabia in an epic main event that won't soon be forgotten at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

The two then hype Roman Reigns' 1,000 day championship milestone celebration for next Friday night and then we are sent into the extensive video package for our third of three main events at WWE Night Of Champions 2023.

With that said, we see the turmoil within The Bloodline between Roman Reigns and The Usos, as well as the Solo Sikoa factor. The stories leading up to tonight's main event for the Undisputed Tag-Team Champions, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against Reigns and Sikoa.

We return live and the theme for Roman Reigns' hits and everyone in Jeddah stands up to acknowledge their "Tribal Chief." Out comes the 1,000-day Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, accompanied by "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and his tag-team partner for tonight, Solo Sikoa.

The challengers head to the ring for what will be our final match of the WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event. The two take their time settling into the squared circle. Michael Cole reminds us that Roman has dedicated this match to his family, The Wild Samoans.

Kevin Owens theme hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter" and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, who only gets 5-10 seconds for his entrances these days. Poor fella. The catchy-ass entrance tune for Sami Zayn hits and after a delay, Sami comes out in the Saudi garb looking ready for war,

The crowd goes absolutely and completely bonkers and Sami gets emotional as he begins to head to the ring along with Owens. It's main event time here at WWE Night Of Champions 2023 inside a wild Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the upbeat Mighty Mighty Bostones-sounding tune fades down, the bell sounds and the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest. The challengers and champions are introduced, with Paul Heyman handling the intro for the former.

Sami cuts off the ring announcer and in the native language, handles what I'm assuming is the intro for his team (there isn't any translation, much like the promos in San Juan during WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico). The crowd went nuts for this, as you'd expect.

Finally, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our third of the triple-main events. The Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships are on-the-line. Starting things off for their respective teams are Roman and Kevin.

Cole informs us 12 of the top 15 hash-tags trending in the United States right now on Twitter are related to the WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event. Cole refers to Jimmy and Jey Uso as the two pillars of The Bloodline while hyping up the start of this one.

Owens ends up opting out of starting this one off, as when he and Reigns get ready to lock up, the fans chant for Sami and he obliges, reaching back and tagging him in. The former "Honorary Uce" enters the ring to start things off for the defending champs.

The fans go completely insane with loud pro-Zayn chants as he and "The Tribal Chief" circle each other before finally getting this match going. Reigns is yelling about how no one would know who Sami is without him. Reigns decides to tag out before doing anything, too. He tags in Solo and the fans boo.

We see Roman at ringside yelling with Paul Heyman before turning his attention back to Sami in the ring. "I should've never let you in!" He turns to the crowd and starts lambasting them as well. Zayn and Solo finally lock up to get this one started.

Solo begins tearing into Sami early on as the fans boo. Owens tags in but doesn't fare much better, as we see Solo taking it to "The Prize Fighter" as well. Owens takes over and goes to hit Reigns with a cheap shot but Reigns avoided it by dropping down to the floor.

Owens goes to work on Solo and then gets ambushed from behind by Roman. Roman distracts Sami and Solo starts beating him down as he is now the legal man in the ring. The crowd jumps all over Roman's case as Sikoa takes it to Zayn before tieing up the ref so Roman can get in a cheap shot.

Now that Sikoa has slowed the pace down and settled into a very comfortable offensive lead, Reigns tags in and starts taking over. He beats down Zayn while yelling at him all along, and taunting the fans as they loudly, loudly boo him.

We see some close calls from both teams, as Owens finally gets the tag from Zayn, who finally makes it to his corner. Owens comes in hot but ends up getting run over as well. Reigns hits a big Superman punch for a close near fall and then starts stalking and taunting / talking trash to Owens as the fans loudly boo.

Owens hits a Stunner as Reigns was looking for a Spear. The Stunner sends him flying backwards, where he bounces off the middle ropes on the way down, as Owens hits the ropes across the ring. Owens charges at Reigns but Reigns comes off the middle ropes with a Spear on instinct that turns "The Prize Fighter" inside-out.

Zayn and Solo tag in and start trading shots, with Sami getting the better of the exchange. He sends "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline out to the floor and then hits a crazy dive over the ropes, splashing onto Sikoa on the floor. Back in the ring, Zayn hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall.

Sami stalks Solo and waits for him to get up so he can hit his kick in the corner finisher. He ends up running into a super kick from Solo instead. Sami fights back and hits an exploder suplex on Solo into the corner. He follows that up with his kick in the corner finisher. He goes for the cover but Reigns breaks it up.

Reigns ends up spearing the referee on accident. Sami catches Reigns with a Superman punch. He then backs into the corner and mocks Roman's war scream before trying to finish him off with a spear of his own.

Reigns ends up spearing Sami instead. Owens hits Roman with a spear and then takes him to the floor and bounces his head off the table repeatedly, before sending him into the steel steps. He then starts clearing off both commentary tables.

Owens picks up Roman and heads to the two cleared announce tables but out of nowhere The Usos appear. Jimmy and Jey begin beating down Owens. They turn the commentary desk over onto Owens and then hit the ring where they wait for Sami to get up.

They each super kick the crap out of him separately. They go to hit a stereo super kick and Sami ducks and they blast Sikoa. As they do, Roman just recovered on the floor and saw this. He looks shocked. He enters the ring and gets in The Usos' faces.

He shoves Jimmy's face back real hard again. Jey tries reasoning with him. Roman yells back at him and then shoves his face, too. He shoves it again and then turns around into a super kick from Jimmy. The crowd goes wild. Corey Graves exclaims, "What did you do?!?!" in an awesome moment.

Jey yells at Jimmy, asking why he did that. Jey goes to help Roman but Jimmy yanks him around and says to listen to him, because he's gonna do what Jey should've done a long time ago. He blasts Roman with another super kick.

He yells at Jey to come with him. He says I'm your brother, not him. Jey keeps going in Roman's direction but Jimmy pushes him and has him leave with him. The crowd gives them a standing ovation as they head to the back. Powerful stuff.

Back in the ring,. Owens hits Solo with a stunner. Zayn follows up with his kick in the corner finisher. He goes for the cover but the original ref is still down. A second ref runs in and makes the count. Zayn and Owens win and retain their titles as the crowd goes wild.

Great, great main event. The Usos are shown still walking back up the ramp surveying things. We hear Jey repeatedly asking Jimmy, "What'd you do??" Roman is seated in disgust in a scene similar to John Cena losing to The Rock at WrestleMania, only he looks super pissed as he's seated instead of super disappointed.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens