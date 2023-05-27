Rhea Ripley Retains WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023

Rhea Ripley has retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

SmackDown Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

After a quick commercial break, we shoot back live inside the Jeddah SuperDome and we hear the iconic Hart family guitar screech as the familiar sounds of Natalya's theme hits. Out comes the women's wrestling legend.

Michael Cole wishes Nattie a happy birthday as the veteran of the women's division in WWE heads to the ring for our next title contest of the evening, stopping to post with fans for selfies a few times along the way.

With Nattie settled in the ring, her music dies down. We then hear "THIS IS MY BRUTALITY!" as the theme for "Mami" plays and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley accompanied by Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day duo head to the ring to a chorus of boos from the fans inside the Jeddah SuperDome. She settles into the ring and then the ring announcer handles the formal ring introductions for the champion and the challenger.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dom distracts Nattie straight out of the gate, saying she doesn't stand a chance. As she bickered with him, Rhea attacks her from behind to jump off to the early offensive lead.

The action quickly spills out to the floor where Rhea starts bashing Natalya's dome off the commentary desk and then the ring steps. Nattie immediately starts selling the effects of her right knee. Back in the ring, Ripley hoists Nattie up and connects with a Rip-Tide for a quick squash match victory.