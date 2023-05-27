Asuka Wins WWE RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023

Asuka has just become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion at Night of Champions 2023. She ended Bianca Belair's reign which up until today was the longest run at 420+ days!

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

LA Knight is shown in the crowd to a huge pop and then we are sent to a video package showing WWE's work with Make-A-Wish Foundation in Saudi Arabia this week. Now Michael Cole and Corey Graves set up the video package for our next match.

On that note, we are shown the events that led up to tonight's WrestleMania rematch between Bianca Belair and Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. When the package wraps up, Cole narrates the camera shot that pans around some of the sights and sounds of City Walk in Jeddah.

Back live inside the Jeddah SuperDome, the familiar sounds of Asuka's theme hits and out comes "The Empress of Tomorrow" as Cole and Corey Graves talk about her recent change in personality since the last time these two met at WrestleMania.

The ring announcer gives this title bout the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. These two immediately collide and start duking it out.

Belair connects with a big drop kick and then kips up for a pony-tail swing to the crowd. Asuka rolls out of the ring and Belair hits a flip into a kick that knocks "The Empress of Tomorrow" out to the floor at ringside. Asuka yanks Belair out by the pony tail and rams her into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, we see the demented clown Asuka go on a lengthy run in the offensive driver's seat. Belair fires up for a moment or two, but ultimately Asuka remains in control. She flashes an evil smile after every big move she connects with.

Asuka catches Belair off the ropes and looks for the Asuka lock but Belair avoids it. The two trade multiple pin attempts and then Asuka blasts Belair with a big kick that slows down "The EST of WWE."

The two fight out to the floor and begin trading shots, ignoring the ref as she begins counting them both out. They each re-enter the ring before getting counted out and the back-and-forth brawl continues.

In the corner, the ref tries breaking them up but they continue trading shots with her in the middle. Asuka tries to mist Belair in the eyes but Belair avoids it. Asuka counters a move attempted by Belair and slaps the Asuka Lock on. Belair stacks Asuka and powers her up for a power bomb that frees her.

Asuka sprays the mist in her own hands. Belair hoists her up for the K.O.D. but away from the refs line of vision, we see Asuka rub her fingers that she misted on, right in the eyes of Belair. This leads to Asuka getting the victory, stealing the title from Belair in the process.

Winner and NEW Raw Women's Champion: Asuka