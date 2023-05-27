Seth Rollins Wins WWE World Heavyweight Championship At Night of Champions 2023

Seth Rollins has been crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion during an epic opening to today's WWE Night of Champions 2023. Rollins was able to put Styles away with a pedigree followed by the stomp.

World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

The panel wraps up, the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature airs and then the cold open video package officially gets WWE Night Of Champions 2023 off-and-running.

After the package wraps up, fireworks explode and the camera pans the massive Jeddah SuperDome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the tenth annual WWE Night of Champions 2023 pay-per-view.

Kicking things off today will be the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. With that said, we see a shot of the beautiful new championship belt on the velvet red carpet on the podium

The camera settles at the commentary desk where Cole and Corey Graves are shown. They kick it to the Arabic commentary team, who introduce themselves and send it back to Cole and Graves.

We hear the familiar sounds of AJ Styles' theme music and out comes "The Phenomenal One" to kick today's show off with one of the three main events. He settles in the ring and fireworks explode. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

A video package airs between Styles and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' entrances. It wraps up and we see Styles pacing in the ring and looking ready to make history as the inaugural champion. Now the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins entrance tune hits.

The fans start warming up their pipes and belting out the "WHOA-OH-OH's!" as the conductor himself, "The Visionary" Seth Rollins emerges and begins leading the fans in song as he heads to the squared circle. Rollins is wearing an insanely goofy leopard print fluffy shoulder throw. Cool stuff as always here.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. The fans break out in a loud "AJ Styles!" chant. The two circle each other. Styles goes to lock up but Rollins side-steps him and plays conductor to the fans who start loudly singing again.

Styles ambushes Rollins as he gets too comfortable playing conductor. He blasts Rollins and then sends him crashing out to the floor. We see #WWENOC is trending number one in the United States already as Rollins re-enters the ring.

Rollins slaps a side head lock on Styles and then the two hit the ropes. Rollins leap-frogs Styles and does the flutter-fingers cocky gesture that Scott Hall would often do in his heydey. The action spills out to the floor and Rollins drops Styles with a running knee.

Back in the ring, Rollins looks for a Stomp but Styles avoids it. Styles takes over after that and starts to settle into a comfortable offensive lead. He takes it to Rollins with a mat-based attack as the fans try and rally behind "The Visionary."

We see Rollins fire up from there and he takes over after launching Styles face-first into the middle turnbuckle. The fans start to sing again as Rollins takes it to Styles, knocking him off the top turnbuckle with a single, vicious chop to the chest.

The fans fire up with a loud "AJ Styles! AJ Styles!" chant as the two head to the top-rope together. Rollins looks for a super-plex but Styles fights his way free and the two head back to action on the mat, trading strikes.

Styles starts to take over again after a nice flurry of back-and-forth action, which saw each hitting some big spots. Styles hits a moonsault into a Scorpion Death Drop for a close near fall. Styles sits Rollins on the top rope but Rollins ends up countering.

Rollins goes for the cover but Styles kicks out. Rollins hoists Styles up and hits a Buckle Bomb in the corner. He heads to the top-rope and follows that up with a frog splash for a pin fall attempt. Styles kicks out at two.

Seth looks for a Rude Awakening style neck-breaker but Styles counters into a seated Michinoku Driver for a close near fall attempt. Styles looks for a Styles Clash off the middle ropes but Rollins avoids it. Rollins ends up bringing Styles off the ropes the hard way in an explosive high spot.

As the action continues, we see Styles start to take over. Styles gets Rollins outside the ring ropes and looks for a suplex. He ends up leaping up in the suplex position, slamming Rollins down with a suplex onto the hard part of the ring apron as he lands on his feet on the floor at ringside.

Back in the ring, we see Styles looking for a Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins avoids it and Styles crashes and burns on the floor. Rollins hits a suicide dive and splashes onto Styles on the floor, but immediately clutches his knee in pain.

Styles fights back into the offensive driver's seat and slaps a calf-crusher on Rollins in the middle of the ring. Rollins crawls to the ropes and again Styles pulls him back and slaps the calf-crusher on the leg of Rollins that he just tweaked on the landing after the suicide dive.

The two each fire up a few times and Styles looks for the Styles Clash to finisher him off, but Rollins kicks out. Styles connects with a Pedigree on Rollins for another close near fall attempt. Styles looks disappointed in his inability to finish Styles off while his head is shown bleeding.

Styles looks for a Phenomenal Forearm as Rollins was getting up, but Rollins gets up and connects with a super kick as Styles was on his way down. Rollins goes for a Stomp as Styles was getting up, but Rollins leg gave out on him.

Rollins hits a Pedigree and his leg looks worse for wears again. He toughs his way through it and connects with a Stomp for the pin fall victory. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. After the match, Triple H presents Rollins with the title in a big "moment."

Winner and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins