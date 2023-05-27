AEW Rampage (5/26/2023) Results

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, May 26, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live at 10/9c on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/26/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and accompanying video airs to get the AEW Double or Nothing "go-home" edition of AEW Rampage on TNT off-and-running.

Fireworks and pyro explodes as Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to the broadcast.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. LFI

Now the theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens with their tag-team partner for this Trios opener -- "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Already in the ring are their opponents, who Caster raps about on his way to the ring.

They settle in the ring where their opponents from LFI are waiting for them. Preston Vance, Dralistico and RUSH are ready to go. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our opening contest.

As soon as the bell sounds, we see Caster and Bowens dominating the action. Gunn tags in and the fans pop real big. He too adds to the big lead they are starting this one off with. The action spills to the floor after that and things begin to change.

We see LFI hit some double and triple-team spots on the floor that shifts the offensive momentum in their favor in this opening Trios contest. As they return to the ring, they continue to dominate to the point that we see all three posing over The Acclaimed as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see LFI still dominating the action at ringside while Preston Vance controls things in the ring. He tags in Dralistico, who picks up where Vance left off, taking it to Caster.

Things continue like this until "Daddy Ass" tags back in. Once Gunn re-enters the mix, he helps shift things back into the favor of The Acclaimed. He hits a Fame-Asser and goes for the cover, but LFI's manager puts Vance's boot on the ropes.

Gunn holds the manager for Bowens to hit his arrival spot off the top-rope. The three go to do their big "scissor me daddy!" hand shake routine but it is broken up by LFI, who takes back over on offense, with RUSH dominating everyone in sight.

Eventually we see The Acclaimed take back over. Bowens hits his arrival off the top-rope once again, however this time Caster follows it up immediately with his top-rope Mic Drop finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn

The Acclaimed Hype Double Or Nothing

Once the match wraps up, Anthony Bowens gets on the mic. He talks about how they have been running through the Trios division in AEW. He tells everyone not to always bet on black in Vegas, because everyone loves The Acclaimed!

Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux Braxton

When we return from the break, we see Ethan Page and The Gunns make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will once again be contested in the Trios division.

"All Ego", Colten and Austin Gunn settle into the squared circle and their music wraps up. Already in the ring are their opponents, the team of Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux Braxton.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The heel trio of Page and The Gunns dominate for the most-part in what was essentially a squash match victory.

Winners: Ethan Page & The Gunns

HOOK Replaces Isiah Kassidy At AEW Double Or Nothing

After the match, Ethan Page gets on the mic and tells all the simple locals to keep quiet while he talks. He says he hopes The Hardy Boys were watching so they can see what a real three-man team looks like. He says they won't get to show what theirs looks like because they took out Isiah Kassidy.

With that said, The Hardy Boys theme hits and out they come to the top of the stage. They stop and talk trash to "All Ego" and The Gunns. Isiah Kassidy comes out in a sling and confirms he can't compete but announces HOOK can. Out comes the FTW Champion. This will be the Trios bout for DoN.

Naturally Limitless Set For Blackjack Battle Royal

Now we shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with "The Naturally Limitless" duo of "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "Limitless" Keith Lee. The two make it official that they are entering the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

We head back down to the ring where the two-woman team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir make their way out and head down to the ring, They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

Now Hikaru Shida's theme plays and out comes the former AEW Women's Champion. She stops and the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker's theme hits and out she comes as the two head down to the ring together.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Shida and Nyla Rose kick things off for their respective teams. Shida gains the upper-hand early on. Shafir tags in but Shida works her over too.

Baker tags in and she picks up where Shida left off, taking it to Shafir. As the action continues, we see some sneaky under-handed heel tactics lead to Rose and Shafir taking over. As Shafir dominates the action, she ties the ref up and Rose sneaks in some additional punishment.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see things still in progress with Shafir and Rose still in the lead. Shida and Baker eventually fight back to the lead.

Dr. Britt Baker pulls out the glove for her Lockjaw finisher but Shafir starts to fight back. The two trade pin attempts and then Baker gets the Lockjaw on after Shida blasts her with a big kick.

Winners: Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker

The Outcasts Attack Jamie Hayter Backstage

Once the match wraps up, we see AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter laid out with the three members of The Outcasts standing over her. As Hayter clutches her arm, we see Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm walk off. Baker and Shida run from the ring to head to the backstage area as we head to another commercial break.

Best Friends vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

When we return, Mark Henry introduces a main event video package for tonight and then Excalibur speed-reads through the advertised lineup for Sunday night's AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

After that, we return inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena where the theme hits to bring out Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. The Firm duo head to the ring and settle inside as they prepare for the main event of the evening.

Now the theme for Best Friends hits and out comes Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor. Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll in what is our final match of the evening here on Rampage on TNT.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see a bunch of the scheduled participants in Sunday's 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship sitting in the crowd.

Chuck Taylor and Lee Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams. We see Chuck focusing on the arm of Moriarty early on. Chuck tags in Trent, who picks up where Chuck left off, taking it to Moriarty.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see The Firm duo pull into the offensive lead as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Bill and Moriarty taking turns beating on Trent.

Finally, Best Friends start to fire up for an offensive comeback. They gotta give the people what they want -- which is a big Best Friends hug -- but this opens the door for The Firm duo to shift the momentum back in their favor.

We see Trent get beat on for a while by Moriarty and Big Bill but eventually he and Chuck hit some double team spots, including a big double super-plex off the top-rope for a close near fall. Chuck hits a big pile driver on Moriarty.

Big Bill fights back into the lead. He hoists Chuck up for a big choke slam and goes for the immediate follow-up pin attempt. He gets the 1-2-3 for the victory.

After the match, Bandido, The Lucha Bros and many others involved in the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship start to brawl at ringside. Orange Cassidy comes out and joins the fun as well. Brian Cage comes out, as does Keith Lee. Everyone brawls and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Big Bill & Lee Moriarty