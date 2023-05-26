WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Is Shifting Focus To Feature Younger Talent On RAW and SmackDown

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

WWE wants to bring in more younger talent for the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is currently focused on featuring more young talent going forward. Meltzer wrote:

"There is a big internal focus right now to get younger aged talent on Raw and Smackdown right now"

In regards to current talent ages, Austin Theory (25), Rhea Ripley (26), Dominik Mysterio (26), Mansoor (27), Tegan Nox (28), Omos (29), Sonya Deville (29), and Bad Bunny (29). Solo Sikoa just turned 30 back in March as well. 

Newly drafted wrestlers such as Cameron Grimes (29), Pretty Deadly (26 & 28), Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (30 & 29), Zoey Stark (29), Indi Hartwell (26), and Odyssey Jones (29) are also younger than the majority of WWE's main roster. 

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

