Finals Set For NJPW 2023 Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament

The finals are set for NJPW’s 2023 Best of the Super Juniors.

The finale will feature Master Wato and Titan, who will wrestle on Sunday at Ota Ward City Gymnasium to crown this year’s tournament winner who will go on to challenge Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Wato defeated Mike Bailey in the first semifinal on the card. In the later stages of the match, Wato kicked out from Bailey's Ultimate Weapon. Moments later, he was able to fight back from a series of kicks and hit his Tsutenkaku German suplex for the win.