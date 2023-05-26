WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Confirms Cody Rhodes' Status For Saturday's WWE Night Of Champions

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Triple H Confirms Cody Rhodes' Status For Saturday's WWE Night Of Champions

Cody Rhodes will be wrestling this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

During today's WWE Night of Champions 2023 press conference, WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed Cody Rhodes will go up against Brock Lesnar at Saturday afternoon's show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Michael Cole asked:

"We can confirm now that Cody’s arm is broken. So now as an executive who is in charge of the health of our superstars, how can you justify allowing Cody Rhodes to go into a match with Brock Lesnar with a broken arm?"

Triple H responded:

"Cody does have a broken arm, obviously. Obviously not the best situation in the world. I don’t know if it’s the smartest decision in the world but here’s the thing: Brock Lesnar wants to fight. Cody Rhodes wants to fight. 

"Do you want to see them fight? [crowd cheers] Then tomorrow, in this dome, they are going to fight!"

This is of course a storyline, and Cody's arm is not broken.

