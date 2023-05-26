WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Update On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract

NJPW star Mercedes Mone suffered a reported broken ankle during the main event of NJPW Resurgence while she was wrestling Willow Nightingale on Sunday night. 

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Dave Meltzer reports the former IWGP Women’s Champion recently agreed to a long-term deal on April 27.

“Mone had agreed to a longer-term deal with New Japan when her original deal expired on 4/27. We were told that the New Japan Strong championship and belt were created when she agreed to the longer term deal and both were created for her, after she showed strong drawing power for the San Jose show which sold out the Civic Auditorium,” 

#njpw #mercedes mone

