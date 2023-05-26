WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Vince McMahon's Status For WWE Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Latest On Vince McMahon's Status For WWE Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

WWE Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, May 27 and information has emerged on Vince McMahon’s status for the big event.

PWInsider is reporting an office had been set up for the WWE Executive Chairman at the venue, although he is now not believed to be flying out for the event.

The show will be overseen by Chief Content Officer Triple H with Kevin Dunn also reportedly on location for the event.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #night of champions

