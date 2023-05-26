Jake Roberts Reveals A Sad Fact About Brandi Rhodes Time In AEW

During the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he enjoyed working with Brandi Rhodes but many people were jealous of her backstage.
"Very pleasant, very happy to work with her, and I think she was very happy to work with me. I had no problems at all. She listened, and the things that she said made sense. You know, that’s what really surprised me, that the things she came up with actually made some sense. So. That’s great."
“You know, there have been, I guess there have been some people that have a hard time with them, but not me. Lots of jealousy. There was a lot of jealousy with her, you know? A lot of jealousy, and that’s a damn shame.”
⚡ Latest On AEW TV Deal Ahead Of Collision’s Debut
An update on the new AEW television deal has emerged following the recent announcement of plans for the debut of Collision. Dave Meltzer of [...]— TTIOT May 26, 2023 02:40PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com