Jake Roberts Reveals A Sad Fact About Brandi Rhodes Time In AEW

During the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he enjoyed working with Brandi Rhodes but many people were jealous of her backstage.

On working with Brandi:

"Very pleasant, very happy to work with her, and I think she was very happy to work with me. I had no problems at all. She listened, and the things that she said made sense. You know, that’s what really surprised me, that the things she came up with actually made some sense. So. That’s great."

On jealousy toward Brandi:

“You know, there have been, I guess there have been some people that have a hard time with them, but not me. Lots of jealousy. There was a lot of jealousy with her, you know? A lot of jealousy, and that’s a damn shame.”