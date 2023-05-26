WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Briscoe Says The Current Is The Most Exciting In ROH's History

Posted By: TTIOT on May 26, 2023

Mark Briscoe has been part of ROH from the very beginning so he knows a thing or two about the running of the longtime brand. In an interview with  MuscleManMalcolm Briscoe said he believes the promotion is in its best era ever:

"Ring of Honor is one of the most resilient entities on the planet," Briscoe said. "Started out in 2002 in the Murphy Rec Center in Philadelphia, and that was the original iteration of Ring of Honor. From there, Sinclair broadcasting ended up buying it, and that was the previous iteration. Now, we're in the Tony Khan era. This is the most exciting era yet because of the potential we have, with the eyes on the product. The machine behind Ring of Honor. We have a hell of a machine behind Ring of Honor. The machine behind Ring of Honor right now has more horsepower than any machine that's ever been behind Ring of Honor. The current iteration, the current Tony Khan regime, is nothing but [thumbs up]."

— TTIOT May 26, 2023 02:45PM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #mark briscoe

