Latest On AEW TV Deal Ahead Of Collision’s Debut

An update on the new AEW television deal has emerged following the recent announcement of plans for the debut of Collision.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the following on the new deal:

“Regarding the television deal, the new deal did not include an extension for either Dynamite or Rampage. We are told that talks are going on right now regarding the option year, which would come at a somewhat significant increase. But that option year number was something agreed on in 2020, and would be way under the value of sports delivering the same level of numbers for 2024.”

“WBD does have the option year it can pick up at what I’d consider a bargain price, and it’s not like WBD is looking at increasing spending if it legally can keep a property without doing so.”

“The new deal was only for Collision, but also entailed exclusivity for WBD of all AEW programming. The terms for the new show and exclusivity have not been hinted at. No time frame was said for this new deal. But that is what caused the elimination of Dark and Dark Elevation.”