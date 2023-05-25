Tony Khan Comments On AEW Roster Split Rumors

During a media call to hype the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend, AEW President Tony Khan was asked bout the rumors of a roster split with Collision now joining the company's programming schedule from June. Khan said:

“I haven’t given a lengthy explanation yet for what I’m planning regarding the future of the roster and how people will be allocated across Dynamite and Collision and our other shows. It’s a great question, certainly. I can see why wrestling fans all over the world would be interested and curious about that. That’s frankly by design that we want to build that curiosity in and get people wondering exactly what you’re asking, ‘what’s the future of the AEW roster, and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing?’ It’s a really good question and something we’ll be excited to follow up on.”