Update On Sabu’s AEW Future Beyond Double or Nothing

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

ECW legend Sabu made a surprise appearance during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and many are now wondering if Sabu will be a regular fixture on AEW programming.

During the AEW Double or Nothing media call today, Tony Khan was asked about Sabu’s status with the company.

Khan stated that Sabu’s appearance at Double or Nothing will likely be a one-off at Double or Nothing, but will keep the door open for more additional appearances if everything goes well for both sides.

— TTIOT May 25, 2023 06:08PM


Tags: #aew #ecw #sabu #double or nothing

