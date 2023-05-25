Latest On How Dominik Mysterio Is Viewed Within WWE

Dominik Mysterio has long been held in high regard by WWE management and his rise within the company will continue.

A report from an insider source @WRKDWrestling reveals that many in WWE are happy with how Mysterio has grown as a performer over the last year, especially since him joining The Judgment Day.

Dominik and Cody Rhodes are among the rumored participants for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England.

