Bully Ray Is Confused By Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite Promo

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed Jon Moxley and discussed his confusion and is unsure how he should feel about the star following his promo on last night’s episode of Dynamite. Ray said:

“Last night [on Dynamite] Jon Moxley cut a very strong promo in the middle of the show, where I did not find myself wanting the BCC to lose or the babyfaces win. It was a strong promo. Almost like a babyface-esque promo. And then, at the end of the show, you get Jon Moxley cutting another strong promo about what we should expect and what we’re going to be getting from this Anarchy match.”

Tags: #aew #jon moxley #bully ray #dynamite

