Eric Bischoff Says "There’s So Much Bad Wrestling In AEW"

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

During his Strictly Business podcast, AEW's so biggest fan Eric Bischoff discussed the current AEW product and the idea that they are the alternative to WWE…

“They failed on that ’cause 80 percent of the in-ring presentation is less than. The Jungle Boy silly nonsense, I mean, there’s so much bad wrestling in AEW they don’t care about that. As long as they get their blood, or as long as they get one thing that they’re looking for.

If you take your emotions out of it or your, in my opinion, I don’t wanna say loyalty, but if you take off your fan glasses and just look at the product objectively, the in-ring presentation is not better than, in my opinion. You may feel differently, cool and fans may feel differently. But for me, I look at that, if I would’ve done some of the stuff I’m seeing currently in AEW or have seen recently in AEW, if I would’ve done some of that in WCW, WCW would’ve been trashed.” 

Source: ITRWrestling.com
