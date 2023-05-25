WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Comments On NXT Going Head-To-Head With AEW This Sunday

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

The Wednesday Night Wars will return this Sunday and Shawn Michaels who is in control of NXT has commented on his brand going up against AEW one more time.

AEW Double Or Nothing will air on pay-per-view at the same time as NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28.

During the NXT Battleground press conference, Shawn Michaels noted it was a coincidence that both shows landed on the same day:

“To the best of my knowledge, no. For me, and for us, the WWE as a whole, as I’m always honest with you guys, clearly there are people far more important than me that make decisions that they don’t tell me about. For us, this was about a big Memorial Day weekend for WWE. Even though it’s a little switched around, for us, it’s a little bit of a throwback to when we would have joint weekends with NXT on Saturday and WWE pay-per-views on Sunday.

“This is just flip-flopped with Night of Champions on Saturday, especially coming in the afternoon, everyone felt it was a good combination to have NXT on Sunday night and create a big WWE weekend for WWE fans. For me, personally, I would love to have as many standalone weekends on us as we can get.

“No different than having to go up against the (NBA & NHL) playoffs for the last several weeks. As much as I’m a basketball fan or NHL fan, it thrills me when the playoffs are done. The less competition we can get, the better.”

Source: fightful.com
