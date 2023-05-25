New Japan Pro Wrestling Confirms Mercedes Mone Has Suffered An Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Mercedes Moné has suffered an injury.
Mercedes Moné was injured during the final match of a tournament to determine the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.
From NJPW:
“During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle.
“Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment.
“New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.”
PWInsider has been reporting that Mone suffered a broken ankle.
