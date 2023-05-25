WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Japan Pro Wrestling Confirms Mercedes Mone Has Suffered An Injury

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Mercedes Moné has suffered an injury.

Mercedes Moné was injured during the final match of a tournament to determine the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

From NJPW:

“During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle.

“Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.”

PWInsider has been reporting that Mone suffered a broken ankle.

Mercedes Mone suffered an injury at NJPW STRONG Resurgence which actually led to a change in creative plans.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 23, 2023 10:17AM


