New Japan Pro Wrestling Confirms Mercedes Mone Has Suffered An Injury

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Mercedes Moné has suffered an injury.

Mercedes Moné was injured during the final match of a tournament to determine the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

From NJPW:

“During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle.

“Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.”

PWInsider has been reporting that Mone suffered a broken ankle.