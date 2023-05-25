News on AEW Signing Aussie Open

Aussie Open are now officially All Elite!

Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have signed with the company which is somewhat of a blow for WWE.

WWE was interested in signing the duo who had been free agents until Wednesday. They had been in contact with WWE right up until this past weekend but made their intentions to sign with AEW known.

AEW reportedly already has creative plans in place for Aussie Open. Furthermore, it is being reported by a number of sources that AEW President Tony Khan paid for Davis’ recent surgery, even before he had the tag team signed to a contract.