WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News on AEW Signing Aussie Open

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

News on AEW Signing Aussie Open

Aussie Open are now officially All Elite!

Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have signed with the company which is somewhat of a blow for WWE.

WWE was interested in signing the duo who had been free agents until Wednesday. They had been in contact with WWE right up until this past weekend but made their intentions to sign with AEW known.

AEW reportedly already has creative plans in place for Aussie Open. Furthermore, it is being reported by a number of sources that AEW President Tony Khan paid for Davis’ recent surgery, even before he had the tag team signed to a contract.


Tags: #aew #aussie open

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82117/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer