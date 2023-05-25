WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV Spoilers For Upcoming June Episodes

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

ROH a number of matches for what is believed to be the June 8 and June 15 episodes of ROH TV on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, after AEW Dynamite.

Below are the post-Dynamite spoilers, courtesy of Kyle Hairston:

- Bobby Cruise came back out to do ring announcing, and said there would be two title matches

- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Rocky Romero

- Diamante defeated Promise Braxton

- Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated The WorkHorsemen’s JD Drake and Anthony Henry

- AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, AAA World Tag Team Champion Komander and Bandido defeated Serpentico, Angelico and Jack Cartwheel

- ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Alex Coughlin. The ringside judges were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne and BJ Whitmer

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in what may have been a non-title match

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

