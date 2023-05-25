AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 5/26/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The May 26 edition, which might air on May 27 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Below are spoilers, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines.com:

- Chris Jericho and Jim Ross came out for commentary. Jericho cut his entrance short and yelled at the crowd for cheering Sabu during Dynamite

- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance. Max Caster pinned Dralistico to win. The Acclaimed cut a post-match promo on how they’ve dominated the Trios vision and teased going up against AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black

- The Gunns and Ethan Page defeated Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux (Action) Braxton. Page cut a post-match promo on The Hardys. They came out to annnnounce that Isiah Kassidy can’t compete in the six-man at Double Or Nothing. FTW Champion Hook was introduced as his replacement

- Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker defeated Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose. Baker forced Shafir to submit for the win. After the match, The Outcasts were shown beating down AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter backstage

- Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. Rampage ended with a massive brawl featuring the Blackjack Battle Royal participants at Double Or Nothing

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show does not have a start time as of this writing due to NBA coverage.