Sabu Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite, Joins Forces With Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

Posted By: TTIOT on May 25, 2023

Never say never in pro wrestling!

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas featured a contract signing between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho ahead of their unsanctioned showdown at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

During the contract signing, Jericho had back up in Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, while Cole's only backup was Roderick Strong. Jericho pointed out that Cole was outnumbered, but Cole then told Jericho he has backup from someone who was crazy. He then introduced Sabu. Sabu entered, and threw a steel chair at Menard to close the angle. 

The ECW wrestling legend will be the special enforcer for the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho at AEW Double Or Nothing.

