WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Things Seemingly Look Set For CM Punk's AEW Return

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

Things Seemingly Look Set For CM Punk's AEW Return

The future of CM Punk will be confirmed on tonight's AEW Dynamite when the location of the debut edition of Collision is revealed. The debut episode is set for June 17, 2023. 

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has indicated in regards to CM Punk’s return which up until now had been up in the air. Alvarez tweeted: “Appears everything clear for liftoff tonight”

In a further update, PWInsider notes that tonight’s Dynamite will see Tony Khan announce the United Center in Chicago as the location of the Collision premiere, as expected.

Reports recently suggest Punk and AEW were once again "at odds", this time over the employment of Punk’s friend and former company producer Ace Steel who was fired following the All Out 2022 incident. Punk was due to be announced for the debut show last week but was pulled from official advertising, however, both sides have been talking and seemingly have resolved their issue. 

AEW Star Expecting Second Child

2023 has been a great year for Brian Cage thus far, becoming ⅓ of the Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions and recently signing [...]

— TTIOT May 24, 2023 05:21PM

Source: Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez), PWInsider
Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82106/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer