Things Seemingly Look Set For CM Punk's AEW Return

The future of CM Punk will be confirmed on tonight's AEW Dynamite when the location of the debut edition of Collision is revealed. The debut episode is set for June 17, 2023.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has indicated in regards to CM Punk’s return which up until now had been up in the air. Alvarez tweeted: “Appears everything clear for liftoff tonight”

In a further update, PWInsider notes that tonight’s Dynamite will see Tony Khan announce the United Center in Chicago as the location of the Collision premiere, as expected.

Reports recently suggest Punk and AEW were once again "at odds", this time over the employment of Punk’s friend and former company producer Ace Steel who was fired following the All Out 2022 incident. Punk was due to be announced for the debut show last week but was pulled from official advertising, however, both sides have been talking and seemingly have resolved their issue.

