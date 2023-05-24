WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumor Concerning Logan Paul’s Return To WWE

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

Part-time WWE Superstar Logan Paul has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in April. In regards to Logan’s return, insider source @WrestleVotes revealed the following to GiveMeSport.com:

“I have sources telling me that he works two pay-per-views this summer:the London show [Money in the Bank] and then obviously Summerslam. It’s almost expected that he’s on those cards and the only creative that I could find out is that he is likely to be inside the Money in the Bank match, not a guarantee.”

Source: GiveMeSport.com
