AEW Star Expecting Second Child

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

2023 has been a great year for Brian Cage thus far, becoming ⅓ of the Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions and recently signing a long-term extension with AEW.

Melissa Santos, the wife of the AEW star, announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her and Cage’s second child together. Check out her Instagram post below:

Cage and Santos met in 2014 while working for the Lucha Underground promotion where Santos was the ring announcer. They began dating in 2016 and would welcome their first child, and Cage's second daughter Skyler in January 2018. They married in 2019.

WNS wishes the couple and baby all the very best!

