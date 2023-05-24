WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Hopes He’ll Broadcast AEW Collision

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

AEW broadcast Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, "Grilling JR" about the upcoming AEW Collision show which is set to debut on June 17, 2022. The Hall of Famer expressed a desire to broadcast the new Saturday show:

“I don’t know a lot about this show. I don’t know who’s gonna broadcast it. I don’t know who the broadcast team is. It’s all been kept close to the vest, shall we say? Saturday night is a challenging night for television. It just is. It doesn’t mean people don’t watch TV on Saturday. They do, and I believe that they will if there’s a reason. I don’t know what the roster is gonna look like, which is kind of cool. You can play along and see what happens. I hope I can broadcast that show even though it’ll kill my football on Saturday nights for a while. We’ll figure that out. That’s not a big deal. The great thing about streaming and all those things is I can watch my ballgame, but I just may not be able to watch it live.”


