Weaponized Steel Cage Match Set For WWE NXT Next Week

On Tuesday's WWE NXT, a big new stipulation match was announced between two former friends in a weaponized steel cage match.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will meet in a weaponized steel cage match on Tuesday following NXT Battleground on Sunday. The two have been feuding for most of the year, ever since Jayne turned on Dolin on an episode of Ding Dong Hello back in February.

The Weaponized Cage between Jayne and Dolin match is the only segment confirmed for the May 30 episode.