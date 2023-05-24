WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Weaponized Steel Cage Match Set For WWE NXT Next Week

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

On Tuesday's WWE NXT, a big new stipulation match was announced between two former friends in a weaponized steel cage match.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will meet in a weaponized steel cage match on Tuesday following NXT Battleground on Sunday. The two have been feuding for most of the year, ever since Jayne turned on Dolin on an episode of Ding Dong Hello back in February.

The Weaponized Cage between Jayne and Dolin match is the only segment confirmed for the May 30 episode. 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jacy jayne #gigi dolin

