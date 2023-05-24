WWE NXT (5/23/2023) Results

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (5/23/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get us started for the final episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network leading into the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 special event this Sunday night.

NXT Women's Title Tournament Continues Tonight

From there, we shoot to a video package hyping up the final matches in the NXT Women's Championship tournament. The package features comments from Lyra Valkyria, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

NXT Women's Championship Tournament Semifinals

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

After that, we shoot inside the CWC in the WWE PC and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcomes us to the show as Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring for our opening contest.

Valkyria settles in the ring and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent, Cora Jade, hits, and "The Resident Mean Girl of NXT" heads to the squared circle as well. It's time for a semifinal match in the ongoing NXT Women's title tourney.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Valkyria jump off to an early offensive lead, where she nearly finishes this one before it even really gets started. Jade survives and starts taking over.

Jade hits a northern lights suplex but after that, Valkyria takes over. She dumps Jade out of the corner with a big overhead suplex and then follows that up with a big roundhouse kick for the pin fall victory. After the match, Jade attacks Valkyria and beats her knee with a kendo stick.

Winner and ADVANCING to the tourney finals: Lyra Valkyria

Axiom vs. Dabba Kato

We see Axiom preparing and then making his walk backstage. Dabba Kato is then shown heading towards the entrance to the ring as well. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see this week it is Ilja Dragunov's turn to brutalize Dijak, which he is shown doing live backstage. He beats him down onto a bunch of pipes and then slams a garage door on him as officials rush to break things up.

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where Axiom's theme hits and out he comes. Footage is shown from three weeks ago of Axiom beating Scrypts and removing his mask to expose that he was, in fact, Reggie.

Axiom settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for his opponent, the massive seven-foot monster Dabba Kato hits. Out comes the enormous man for our second match of the evening here on NXT on USA.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We hear split chants for both guys from the crowd as Axiom runs around and uses his quickness to avoid the bigger Kato early on.

Now we see Axiom chopping away at Kato's legs, while still staying on his bicycle to Kato can't get his massive paws on him. Kato finally does and he begins manhandling Axiom before sending him out to the floor.

Once at ringside, Kato blasts Axiom with a big chop and then sends him back into the ring with a military press through the ring ropes. Back in the ring, Axiom starts chopping down Kato some before the big man takes over again and Donkey Kong's the masked man into the mat for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dabba Kato

Reggie Saves Axiom From Post-Match Attack

After the match is over, for the second time in a row this evening we see a post-match attack, as Kato manhandles Axiom until Reggie hits the ring to try and help him out. Kato misses a big boot and goes over the top. Reggie stands tall alongside Axiom in the ring as officials hold Kato back.

Authorities Question Tony D'Angelo

We shoot to security cam footage of Tony D'Angelo being questioned by authorities after being picked up at the end of last week's show. The officer mentions D'Angelo's name has been coming up a lot lately.

He shows him footage of an incident. D'Angelo plays it off. Another officer enters and tells the original officer there is new footage of D'Angelo that he's gonna wanna see. He goes off to watch it and we head to another commercial break.

Bron Breakker's Bout To Burn This B*tch Down

As we settle back in from the commercial break, a video package airs showing the new true colors of former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker.

He talks about how he's not gonna pass the torch to someone he's better than, he's gonna burn this b*tch to the ground. We see footage of his recent heelish attacks of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as he continues to explain his new persona.

The Creed Brothers Challenge Gallus For NXT Battleground

We return inside the CWC where the theme for Gallus hits. Out comes the three-man squad to the ring with their green light on in the building. They boast about setting up Tony D'Angelo, revealing themselves to be behind his ongoing issues with the law.

The NXT Tag-Team Champions continue to talk but end up getting interrupted by The Creed Brothers. Brutus and Julius Creed emerge with microphones in-hand. They claim the big-bad Gallus boys don't want a challenge.

The Creed Brothers go on to issue a challenge for the NXT Tag-Team Championships owned by Gallus for the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 special event this coming weekend.

A brawl breaks out between the two teams. Stacks runs out and now it's a three-on-three fight so the babyfaces previl and run off Gallus.

Wes Lee Doesn't Want To Hear From Tyler Bate

Now we shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. He is upset about being betrayed by Tyler Bate, who he talks about thinking he could trust.

Bate walks up and Lee immediately takes issue with his presence. Lee walks off and Bate tells him not to be like that. Bate hangs around and tells McKenzie the same about how he respects Lee. He says tonight he's got enough to worry about.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

We head back inside the CWC where Eddy Thorpe's theme music hits. Out he comes and he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Thorpe in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent. With that said, Tyler Bate's theme hits and out he comes to the introduction of the ring announcer.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee joins Vic Joseph and Booker T on the call on special guest commentary as the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. As the match gets underway, we see Thorpe take the early lead.

Bate starts to take over as Lee talks on commentary about being upset about their trust not being what he thought it was. Booker T asks Lee about Joe Gacy and his involvement in things heading into NXT Battleground this weekend. Bate finally hits his Tyler Driver '97 for the win.

Winner: Tyler Bate

Joe Gacy Beats Down Tyler Bate & Wes Lee

After the match, we see Joe Gacy hit the ring and sneak attack Tyler Bate. We see Wes Lee watching on from ringside for a second or two as he hesitates before sprinting into the ring. He ends up getting caught by Gacy and he leaves Bate and Lee laying.

McKenzie Mitchell Talks To Lyra Valkyria

Now we shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is with Lyra Valkyria in the trainer's room. She brings up her win to earn her spot in the finals of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament at NXT Battleground.

She questions if she'll be able to compete after the leg injury she suffered due to the post-match kendo stick attack from Cora Jade earlier tonight. She says she'll rehab it all week and be there. She then says she wants to see Roxanne Perez in the finals because she thinks she's the best in NXT.

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

We see Noam Dar walking backstage with his Heritage Cup trophy. He heads towards the entrance to the ring. We also see Nathan Frazer walking the hallways towards the entrance to the ring as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see "moments ago" footage of Bate and Lee arguing off-mic in the ring after recovering from the attack by Gacy. We then see Noam Dar live talking to his trophy.

Now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes Nathan Frazer to a nice pop. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. After some good back-and-forth action, we see Frazer take over.

Booker T and Vic Joseph debate who has the better show, Noam with the Supernova Sessions or Frazer with his Hard Hitting Truths. After their banter we see Frazer knock Dar out to the floor. Dar talks to his trophy for his advice as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, this match goes from good to great as both guys turn things up a bit and pick up the pace. Dragon Lee ends up coming out and posing near the Heritage Cup trophy. This distracts Dar. Back in the ring, Frazer hits his impressive top-rope finisher for the win.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

Ilja Dragunov & Dijak Brawl Again

McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Ilja Dragunov. She asks why he attacked him earlier if he's already got the Last Man Standing match with him this weekend at Battleground.

He says he survived the hell he put him through last week and wanted to give him some back as well. Dijak runs in and the two begin a wild brawl. We head to another commercial break.

Carmelo Hayes Ready For Bron Breakker Again

When we return from the break, much like with Bron Breakker earlier, we see an extended video package looking at Carmelo Hayes' journey heading into his immediate rematch title defense of his NXT Championship at NXT Battleground 2023 this weekend.

Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker

Now we shoot back inside the CWC in the WWE PC where some theme music hits and out comes Tank Ledger and Hank Walker together.

The friends head to the ring with each other before heading to opposing corners in the ring and preparing to square off. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this battle between friends.

This one doesn't last long, as these two big boys collide and after a couple of quick minutes of action, we see Hank score the pin fall victory. After the match, Bron Breakker comes out and leaves them both laying before telling Carmelo he'll see him on Sunday.

Winner: Hank Walker

Backstage With The Creed Brothers & Stacks

We shoot backstage and we see The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile with Stacks. They banter a bit and then Julius and Brutus thank Stacks for having their backs out there.

Stacks says Gallus didn't just screw them over. They tell him he and D'Angelo can have the first shot when they win the titles this weekend. We head to another commercial break.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week

When we return, Gigi Dolin heads to the ring. She talks about not being ashamed of her tumultuous past with her family life with her brother and them dealing with their parents' addiction issues.

Out comes Jacy Jane and the two trash-talk each other back-and-forth about their old Toxic Attraction days. They decide to square off next week in a Weaponized Steel Cage match.

Heritage Cup Rules Breakdown For Battleground

We head to another commercial break after the Toxic Attraction segment. When we return, we see a video package explaining the rules for the Heritage Cup matches and then Noam Dar's showdown with Dragon Lee at Battleground is promoted.

Luca Crusifino vs. Von Wagner

After footage is shown of Luca Crusifino outside of a courthouse talking about issues with Von Wagner, we head back inside the CWC where he is shown waiting in the ring for his opponent.

The theme hits and out comes Von Wagner as footage is shown of him manhandling Crusifino and sticking up for Robert Stone on last week's show. Back live, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We hear a "Von's gonna kill you!" chant as the match gets underway. Wagner immediately bull-rushes Luca into the corner and begins to pulverize him in brutal one-sided fashion. He whips him into the corner and hits a big splash.

Wagner knocks him out to the floor and then rolls him back into the ring and heads in after him. He misses a big splash and hits the steel post in the corner. Luca starts to follow up and hits a big hip toss for a near fall.

Luca bullies Wagner and demands the picture of Wagner as a child that sets him off. He sees it and starts calling Von a freak. Von overhears this and goes into a rage. He hits Luca as he ducks in the ropes so the ref calls for the bell. After the match, Von puts Luca through a table.

Winner via DQ: Luca Crusifino

Tony D'Angelo Gets Arrested

We check back in at the police station where we see Tony D'Angelo still waiting to hear the reaction to whatever footage the officer was called off to see earlier in the show. He returns and tells D'Angelo he is under arrest. He cuffs him and they head off.

NXT Women's Championship Tournament Semifinals

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton

It's main event time!

We will find out who will be standing across the ring from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground to determine the next NXT Women's Champion, as Tiffany Stratton goes one-on-one against former title-holder Roxanne Perez in our last semifinal match in the ongoing women's title tourney.

Tiffany Stratton's theme hits and out she comes to the ring as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Vic Joseph and Booker T confirm the Weaponized Steel Cage match between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane for next week's post-Battleground episode of NXT on USA.

Now the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez's theme hits and the former NXT Women's Champion makes her way to the ring for our final match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Perez starts off strong as the commentators talk about how it's rare that a 21-year old is the veteran in the ring. She dominates things in the early goings but then Stratton starts to take over. Perez fights back and knocks Tiffany out to the floor.

Back in the ring, Stratton recovers and immediately takes back over control of the offense. She launches the former women's title-holder out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues.

When we return, we see Perez fighting back into the lead. She knocks Stratton out to the floor and hits two big dives, Back in the ring, Stratton takes over. She plants Perez in the mat and then triple-leaps off the ropes for a moonsault attempt, but Perez moves.

Stratton catches Perez coming off the ropes and rolls through, hoisting her up and Donkey Kong'ing her into the mat to slow down her momentum. She drapes Perez over the ropes and climbs up in the corner.

Perez chops her way free and leaps for a super-canrana into a close pin fall attempt. Perez catches Tiffany with a big leaping knee and a Russian leg sweep, which she rolls through into another close pin attempt.

Roxanne hits a boot to the gut of Stratton and looks for Pop Rox, however Tiffany avoids it and connects with the most beautiful moonsault ever for the pin fall victory. With the win, Tiffany moves on to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's title at Battleground.

The commentators hype up the finals of the tourney and then we see Stratton celebrating. They run down the lineup for this weekend's Battleground show and then we

Winner and ADVANCING to the tourney finals: Tiffany Stratton

Mystery Attacker Strikes Again!

Once the match wraps up, we see Tiffany and Valkyria posing in front of the NXT Women's title. Roxanne Perez is then attacked by the women's mystery attacker, who is never revealed still.

Contract Signing For Last Man Standing Match At Battleground

Now Dijak emerges from the back and is ambushed from behind by Ilja Dragunov. Dijak starts to take over and beat down the smaller man. He then signs the contract for their Last Man Standing match.

Dragunov fights back into the lead and beats down Dijak. A ton of officials rush to the scene and keep them apart. A video package then airs to hype Battleground for this Sunday and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!