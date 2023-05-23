Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground Go-Home Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The episode will feature the semifinals in the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The winners will advance to Battleground on Sunday.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

- The go-home build for Battleground

- NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match

- Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger

- Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria