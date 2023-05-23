Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
The episode will feature the semifinals in the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The winners will advance to Battleground on Sunday.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
- The go-home build for Battleground
- NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match
- Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate
- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez
- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
