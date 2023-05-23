WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground Go-Home Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT Battleground Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The episode will feature the semifinals in the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The winners will advance to Battleground on Sunday.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

- The go-home build for Battleground

- NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match

- Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger

- Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

- NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82091/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer